The Most Important Free Agent This Offseason: Cincinnati Bengals Must Retain Cornerback Mike Hilton
When Bengals fans think of free agency in 2025, they likely think of two things: retaining Tee Higgins and adding to the trenches. However, an argument can be made that the most important move they can make is to re-sign slot cornerback Mike Hilton.
The Case for Hilton
Hilton has been known as a strong run stopper and solid blitzer for most of his career. In his age-30 season, he turned in his highest run grade (91.7) according to Pro Football Focus and 2nd-highest tackling grade of his career (77.2). Zooming in on the final five games where the defense was apparently simplified, among qualified cornerbacks Hilton ranked sixth in PFF Run Defense grade (82.8), second in Average Depth of Tackle (0.7) and first in Run Stops (8).
Even in a season where his coverage regressed overall, he performed well down the final five-game stretch with the ninth-highest PFF coverage grade (78.8). While opposing receivers caught all 17 of their targets with Hilton in coverage, the average depth of target against him was only 4.1 yards and he allowed just 3.4 yards after catch per reception.
Last season also continued an obvious trend for Hilton’s usage, as the percentage of his snaps coming in coverage, as well as the percentage of his snaps that come on third down both continued their downward trajectory. Although there is a new defensive coordinator in Al Golden, similar usage in 2025 may aid in ensuring another solid year of production from Hilton.
What About the Young DBs?
With Dax Hill, DJ Turner II, Cam Taylor-Britt, Josh Newton, and DJ Ivey all in the fold, why retain a 31-year old niche cornerback? For one, the defense needs disruptors and playmakers, and that is exactly what Hilton has done in Cincinnati. Assuming one of the aforementioned backs would seamlessly slide into Hilton’s role and perform is risky, especially looking back at the Jessie Bates → Dax Hill transition.
Secondly, the defense especially lacks the leadership that Hilton brings to that side of the ball. After the departure of Bates and DJ Reader, Hilton was left as the most vocal leader for the defense. As the defense struggled in 2024, who regularly stood in front of a camera and microphone and called out their performance as unacceptable? If Hilton were to leave, who becomes the vocal leader of that defense? Maybe Logan Wilson? BJ Hill if he is retained, perhaps? Either way, any other defender pales in comparison to Hilton in his leadership qualities. A captain in 2023, Hilton’s intangibles cannot be understated.
Market Value
Most Bengals fans would agree that the Bengals should re-sign Hilton, at least the ones that voted in our poll:
But at what cost? PFF projects Hilton to garner a three year deal for $33 million, with $20 million guaranteed. Two seasons ago, James Bradberry was a 30 year old corner with comparable PFF grades to Hilton and he netted a 3/$38 million deal with $20 million guaranteed.
Last offseason, Kenny Moore, who is Mike Hilton 2.0 (and also slightly younger than Hilton), snagged a 3/$30 million with $16 million guaranteed. I would expect on the open market, Hilton very well may get the offer projected by PFF. While I would prefer a two-year deal, a three-year, $33 million offer is very fair and one the Bengals should make to keep Hilton in Cincinnati.
