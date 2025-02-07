Joe Burrow Wins Second Career Comeback Player of the Year Award
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is the NFL's 2024-25 Comeback Player of the Year. He won the latest hardware at this year's NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday night ahead of Super Bowl LIX.
A season-ending wrist injury midway through the 2023 campaign led to another long rehab process, but he stuffed all doubt by when he was arguably the best quarterback in the NFL over the final few months of the season.
Burrow led the NFL in passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (4,918). He also won the award following the 2021 season when he came back from knee surgery to lead Cincinnati to the Super Bowl.
"Very much so," Burrow said in December when asked if he was hoping to win the Comeback Player of the Year Award. "It's not exactly an award that people want to be up for, but I've found myself in that position and so that one would mean a lot to me."
Burrow is the second player to win the award twice. Former Jets and Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington also won it twice.
