'That Sounds Good' - Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Possible Annual Contract Values During Super Bowl Week
CINCINNATI — Bengals Talk's Elise Jesse is hitting the pavement in New Orleans, LA throughout this week, catching up NFL names all over, including Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
The two got into contract extension talks and Chase gave some insight into the numbers he expects on a new deal.
"It sounds good. It just sounds good though, I'm not going to say anything else," Chase responded to a potential $35 million per year deal.
Then, Jesse bumped it to $36 million.
"That sounds better," Chase said.
Chase would match Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson's deal at $35 million, and reset the market at $36 million, but context is important for worried Bengals fans regarding cap space for other players.
Jefferson signed his deal with a total team salary cap set at $255.4 million, while Spotrac projects the 2025 cap to land at $275 million.
Jefferson took up 13.7% of the cap in that first year, while Chase (even at $36 million) would take up slightly less at 13.1%. It's a small difference, but every dollar counts in the pursuit of a title—and deals for multiple Bengals stars.
Check out the full exchange below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach
Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0
ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts
Look: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Nominated For FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year Award
NFL Insider Dan Graziano Comments on Tee Higgins 'Long Shot' Future With Bengals
Bengals Legend Chimes in on Zac Taylor's Future: 'Now It Starts to Fall Back on You'
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Move on From Two More Coaches, Making Major Changes to Staff
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast