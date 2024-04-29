All Bengals

Look: Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow Reacts to NFL's Potential 18-Game Schedule

The NFL is hoping to add another game to their regular season in the future.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) watches his teammates warm up at Paycor Stadium
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) watches his teammates warm up at Paycor Stadium / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is hoping the league goes from a 17-game schedule to an 18-game schedule.

"I think we're good at 17 now," Goodell said. "But, listen, we're looking at how we continue. I'm not a fan of the preseason. "The reality is, I'd rather replace a preseason game with a regular-season game any day. That's just picking quality. If we get to 18 and 2, that's not an unreasonable thing."

Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow reacted to the comments on X.

"18 games? 2 bye weeks," Burrow tweeted.

Two bye weeks would be a must for the NFL if they do go to an 18-game schedule. Goodell envisions a schedule that ends with the Super Bowl on President's Day weekend.

Time will tell if the change happens, but it does feel like the NFL is going to go to an 18-game season at some point in the future.

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  