Look: Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow Reacts to NFL's Potential 18-Game Schedule
CINCINNATI — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is hoping the league goes from a 17-game schedule to an 18-game schedule.
"I think we're good at 17 now," Goodell said. "But, listen, we're looking at how we continue. I'm not a fan of the preseason. "The reality is, I'd rather replace a preseason game with a regular-season game any day. That's just picking quality. If we get to 18 and 2, that's not an unreasonable thing."
Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow reacted to the comments on X.
"18 games? 2 bye weeks," Burrow tweeted.
Two bye weeks would be a must for the NFL if they do go to an 18-game schedule. Goodell envisions a schedule that ends with the Super Bowl on President's Day weekend.
Time will tell if the change happens, but it does feel like the NFL is going to go to an 18-game season at some point in the future.
