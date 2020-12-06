NewsAll Bengals+
Dolphins' Dominant Second Half Propels Them to 19-7 Win Over Bengals

The Bengals fall to 2-9-1 on the season
CINCINNATI — The Dolphins got off to a slow start, but they took control in the second half and cruised to a 19-7 win over the Bengals. 

Cincinnati had a 7-6 lead at halftime, but nothing went right for them in the second half. 

The Bengals had -4 total yards in the third quarter and the Dolphins scored 10 points to take a commanding 16-7 lead.

It was an ugly game filled with penalties, injuries and ejections. The Bengals' offense couldn't put together sustainable drives. 

Their lone touchdown came on a 72-yard touchdown reception by Tyler Boyd. There was a coverage breakdown that allowed Boyd to get free. 

The Bengals fall to 2-9-1 on the season. They've lost four straight games. The Dolphins improve to 8-4. 

Injuries 

The Bengals suffered multiple injuries on Sunday. Starting left tackle Jonah Williams was carted off with a right knee injury early in the fourth quarter. 

Rookie Hakeem Adeniji took Williams' place at left tackle. 

Quarterback Brandon Allen left the game after a fourth quarter sack and didn't return. He suffered a chest injury. 

Allen completed 11-of-19 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Ryan Finley replaced Allen for the Bengals' final two drives.

Ejections

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd and Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard were ejected late in the first half for a sideline exchange that took place after a throw away. 

There were more ejections in the second half, as a brawl broke out following an early hit from Mike Thomas on Dolphins punt returner Jakeem Grant. 

Shawn Williams, DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were ejected for their role in the brawl. 

Ugly Stat

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is 0-14-1 on the road since taking over for Marvin Lewis in 2019. 

Cincinnati hasn't won a road game since Sept. 30, 2018.

Up Next

The Bengals host Andy Dalton and the Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. ET. 

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball between Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) and middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
