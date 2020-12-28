NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Podcast: The Bengals Beat the Texans and Zac Taylor's Seat Has Officially Cooled Off

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' win over the Texans, what it means for Zac Taylor, plus the issues on defense and so much more.

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) defends during the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Open as Double-Digit Home Underdogs Against Ravens Despite Winning Two-Straight Games

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) runs the ball against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Podcast: Zac Taylor's Seat Has Officially Cooled Off After the Bengals' Win Over the Texans

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball against Houston Texans linebacker Jonathan Greenard (52) during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Fall In 2021 NFL Draft Order Following Win Over Texans

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach Romeo Crennel and Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor greet each other before a game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Three Down Look: Zac Taylor Notches Elusive Road Win Against Texans

Brandon Allen on Bengals' win over Texans
Gameday

Watch: Brandon Allen Discusses Bengals' Win, His Future and Zac Taylor

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) waits with teammates to walk onto the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

J.J. Watt Gives Passionate Rant About Effort Following Texans' 37-31 Loss to Bengals

Zac Taylor on Bengals' win over Texans
Gameday

Watch: Zac Taylor Discusses Bengals' 37-31 Win Over Texans

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) reacts after a play against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 37-31 Win Over the Texans

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) looks for an open receiver against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Brandon Allen Leads Bengals Past Texans 37-31, Zac Taylor Picks Up First Road Win