Watch: Bengals Release Hype Video Ahead of Preseason Opener Against Cardinals

Cincinnati hosts Arizona on Friday night.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals return to action on Friday night against the Cardinals in their preseason opener. The team released a hype video to get fans ready for the 2022 campaign. Watch it below.

