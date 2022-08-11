Joe Burrow Update: Star Quarterback Making Progress Following Appendectomy

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow wore a backwards hat and sunglasses during the Bengals' final practice before their preseason opener against the Cardinals on Friday night.

Burrow is still recovering after undergoing an appendectomy on July 26.

"Every day has been a very encouraging day for him. I’m not going to make a prediction," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He’s not playing in the game on Friday. We’ll go day to day for him. I’m not going to make any predictions going forward."

Burrow is clearly improving on a daily basis. The Bengals play the Steelers in the regular season opener on Sept. 11. They expect him to get plenty of practice reps between now and the start of the season.

"Obviously the physical reps, it’s been two or three weeks, he’s certainly, we’re going to try to get those reps for him," Taylor said. "We’ve really gone through all the situational stuff we wanted to get through. When he does get back in the mix, practices will be focused on getting our quarterback ready. Making sure, you can give him a lot of credit, he’s a smart guy, we want to make sure we haven’t skipped any steps in terms of areas on the field we want to work on. There’ll be a lot of consideration when he does get back in the mix about how we structure practice to make sure he’s getting a lot of good work in."

