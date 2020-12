The Bengals are hoping to win back-to-back games for the first time this season

CINCINNATI — Veteran quarterback Brandon Allen went 5-for-5 on the Bengals' opening drive and Cincinnati took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on Drew Sample's eight-yard touchdown reception. It was the first touchdown of Sample's NFL career.

Watch the play below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!