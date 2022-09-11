Watch: Joe Burrow Throws Touchdown to Tyler Boyd, Bengals Trail Steelers 17-14
CINCINNATI — The Bengals got off to a slow start on Sunday, but they're back in the game after Joe Burrow found Tyler Boyd for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Cincinnati trailed Pittsburgh 17-3, but it's a 3-point game following the score and the two-point conversation. Watch the touchdown below.
