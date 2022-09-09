Look: La'el Collins Buys Lunch For Joe Burrow, Bengals Offensive Linemen Ahead of Matchup With Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals completely remade their offensive line this offseason when they signed La'el Collins, Ted Karras and Alex Cappa in free agency.
They also took Cordell Volson in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
All four guys will start alongside Jonah Williams in Sunday's season opener against the Steelers.
Collins treated the entire offensive line room to lunch on Friday afternoon. He posted a picture on Instagram with the caption "Louisiana hospitality for the boys."
Joe Burrow also attended the lunch, which was served buffet style. Check out the photo Collins posted below.
