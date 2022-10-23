Skip to main content

Watch: Joe Mixon Scores Touchdown, Bengals Take 14-0 Lead Over Falcons

Cincinnati has scored on their first two possessions.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a 14-0 lead over the Falcons with 4:51 left in the first quarter following Joe Mixon's one-yard touchdown run. 

Cincinnati has scored on both of their offensive possessions. Watch Mixon's touchdown below and check out Joe Burrow's long touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd here. 

