Bengals Announce Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game vs Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals posted a few roster moves entering the weekend as the franchise barrels toward another matchup with the Steelers.
Cincinnati is elevating running back Kendall Milton from the practice squad. Samaje Perine is out with a high ankle sprain. They are also bringing up defensive end Isaiah Foskey amidst Shemar Stewart's lingering knee injury. Both Foskey and Milton will flip back to the practice squad on Monday.
The reinforcements will try to help one of the worst defenses of the century on Sunday. They are allowing 2.93 yards per play this season, the most of any NFL defense since 2000.
"It was right there, and we don't find a way to get it done," Taylor said about his defense after the 47-42 loss to Chicago. "We've just got to make one play, just one play to get some of these losses turned into wins. As coaches, we've got to spend this week finding a way, finding a way to help everybody and get it done. Because this is sick. It's sick to lose like that. It's sick. That's what happened. So we've got to own it. And we've got to keep finding ways to improve and keep finding ways to find a win. Because these last two weeks, it hasn't happened.
"I can't believe it. Can't even believe it. We've got to find a way to get (mistakes) fixed. We're working like crazy. We're trying to do everything we can to get it done. Again, it's not because of a lack of work, lack of effort, lack of trying to uncover every single stone to get it done. But it is tough … the result that we're dealing with."
His defense will try to make do with the replacements on Sunday.
Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI