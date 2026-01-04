Ja'Marr Chase Scores Touchdown On Bengals Final Offensive Drive Of 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals offense got touchdowns from each of its top three playmakers on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to end the season with a win. Ja'Marr Chase gave the team an 18-17 lead late in the fourth quarter to possibly win the game, but Cincinnati's defense allowed a game-winning drive by Shedeayr Sanders to set up a 49-yard field goal.
The Browns won 20-18 and helped Cincinnati secure the best draft slot possible exiting the season (could pick between 8-12 entering the day).
Check out the big play by Chase and the drive log from Cincinnati's final offensive possession of the 2025 season:
8-yd Pass
2:41 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to D.Sample to CIN 47 for 8 yards (D.Bush; G.Delpit).
1st & 10 at CIN 39
Incompletion
2:18 - 4th
(No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins (D.Ross).
2nd & 2 at CIN 47
11-yd Pass
2:13 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to CLV 42 for 11 yards (M.Diabate; D.Ross).
3rd & 2 at CIN 47
(2:00 - 4th) Two-Minute Warning
Incompletion
2:00 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right.
1st & 10 at CLE 42
17-yd Pass
1:57 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins pushed ob at CLV 25 for 17 yards (D.Ross).
2nd & 10 at CLE 42
21-yd Pass
1:52 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to CLV 4 for 21 yards (S.Webb).
1st & 10 at CLE 25
(1:34 - 4th) Timeout #1 by CLV at 01:34.
4-yd Touchdown Pass
1:29 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN. CLV-S.Webb was injured during the play. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Burrow pass to M.Gesicki is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
1st & Goal at CLE 4
