Ja'Marr Chase Scores Touchdown On Bengals Final Offensive Drive Of 2025 Season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals offense got touchdowns from each of its top three playmakers on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to end the season with a win. Ja'Marr Chase gave the team an 18-17 lead late in the fourth quarter to possibly win the game, but Cincinnati's defense allowed a game-winning drive by Shedeayr Sanders to set up a 49-yard field goal.

The Browns won 20-18 and helped Cincinnati secure the best draft slot possible exiting the season (could pick between 8-12 entering the day).

Check out the big play by Chase and the drive log from Cincinnati's final offensive possession of the 2025 season:

8-yd Pass

2:41 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to D.Sample to CIN 47 for 8 yards (D.Bush; G.Delpit).

1st & 10 at CIN 39

Incompletion

2:18 - 4th

(No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins (D.Ross).

2nd & 2 at CIN 47

11-yd Pass

2:13 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to CLV 42 for 11 yards (M.Diabate; D.Ross).

3rd & 2 at CIN 47

(2:00 - 4th) Two-Minute Warning

Incompletion

2:00 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right.

1st & 10 at CLE 42

17-yd Pass

1:57 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins pushed ob at CLV 25 for 17 yards (D.Ross).

2nd & 10 at CLE 42

21-yd Pass

1:52 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to CLV 4 for 21 yards (S.Webb).

1st & 10 at CLE 25

(1:34 - 4th) Timeout #1 by CLV at 01:34.

4-yd Touchdown Pass

1:29 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN. CLV-S.Webb was injured during the play. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Burrow pass to M.Gesicki is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.

1st & Goal at CLE 4

