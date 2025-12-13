Sources Close to Bengals 'Serial Killer' Joe Burrow Address 'Fun' Football Comments

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans can take a deep breath about Joe Burrow's "mood" and "love for football" after an odd news cycle this week. The Athletic's Dianna Russini talked with a few sources close to Burrow this weekend, and everything is okay with the star; his frustration stems from a place all Bengals fans can understand: He wants to win.

“He’s a serial killer,” one person told Russini. “Nothing matters to him but playing this game and winning a Super Bowl.”

That isn't going to happen this season with the 4-9 Bengals, who went 1-8 when Burrow was injured this season.

"The answer is no. Burrow, I’m told, hasn’t asked for a trade or even hinted at stepping away," Russini wrote. "Of course, he would be a dream come true for any coach trying to win. He’s the quarterback who makes people in buildings whisper, “If I had Joe Burrow …” or “Imagine life with Joe Burrow … .” So if you hear noise about him wanting out of Cincinnati, remember: Everyone wants a Joe Burrow. The chatter about him leaving is mostly fueled by those dreaming of a blockbuster trade.

"Does that mean he’s thrilled with everything inside the Bengals’ building? No. People close to him have made it clear that certain parts of the Bengals’ operation, with the smallest coaching and scouting staffs in the league, have previously frustrated him."

Fun and love for football got misconstrued this week. Of course, it's not fun to fight through a major injury across two hard months of work only for your team to win one game without you and likely tank another precious prime season of your career.

He's not giving up on the Bengals yet, even though they constantly keep fumbling away his impact.

"Burrow wasn’t about to spend most of this season stuck in a cast," Russini noted about his turf toe surgery approach. "After turf toe surgery in September, the plan was to leave it and have the doctors remove the cast. Instead? He cut it off himself and got to work rehabbing. The target was to play on Thanksgiving night. Doctors estimated a four-month recovery. Burrow did it in two. Still wondering whether he loves football?"

Even his parents chimed in on the situation this week. Robin Burrow (his mom) discussed it on the Q102's Kidd Chris Show.

“We love the game, and he loves the game. It’s what he loves to do. He loves playing here in Cincinnati and for this city," Robin stated.

Time will tell if the Bengals can ease his frustrations and start putting consistent winning pieces around him as we head closer and closer to year seven of the Burrow era in Cincinnati.

For more on Burrow, check out our column reacting to the star quarterback's comments and his future here.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok