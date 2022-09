Kevin Huber Sets Bengals Record For Most Games Played

Kevin Huber has played the most games in the history of the Bengals.

The punter broke the franchise record in his 208th game played in stripes on Sunday afternoon.

Huber was the holder on Evan McPherson's 59-yard field goal with 7:17 left in the first quarter.

Huber passed Ken Riley (207) after tying the Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist in the 2021 regular-season finale. Riley's record has stood since his retirement in 1983.

Huber was a 5th-round pick in 2009. He has played his entire football career in the Queen City; Archbishop McNicholas High School, University of Cincinnati, and Bengals.

He is the team's career leader in each meaningful punting category, including punts (980), punting yards (44,426), gross average (45.33), net average (40.27) and inside-20 punts (337), and tied for longest punt (75). Huber was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014.

Bengals Players Most Games Played

P Kevin Huber (2009-present) - 208 (including 9/11/2022 vs. Steelers)

CB Ken Riley (1969-83) - 207

LB Reggie Williams (1976-85) - 206

LS Clark Harris (2009-present) - 202 (including 9/11/2022 vs. Steelers)

QB Ken Anderson (1971-86) - 192

DT Tim Krumrie (1983-94) - 188

OT Anthony Munoz (1980-92) - 185

