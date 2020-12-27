NewsAll Bengals+
William Jackson III Ruled Out After Suffering Concussion Against Texans

Jackson suffered the injury in the second quarter
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback William Jackson III has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Texans after being diagnosed with a concussion. 

Jackson collided with Jessie Bates in the second quarter while both players tried to bring down an interception.  

Bates wasn't injured, but Jackson left the game and was later diagnosed with a concussion. 

Leshaun Sims will take Jackson's place in the Bengals' secondary. 

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) looks for an open receiver against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
