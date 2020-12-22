NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 27-17 Win Over the Steelers

The Bengals snapped a five-game losing streak on Monday night
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Bengals showed up in primetime on Monday night and beat the division leading Steelers 27-17.

Here are three winners and two losers from the game:

Winners

Ryan Finley

Finley’s stats don’t pop out, but he had some big plays that helped Cincinnati hold onto the lead. Finley’s rushing touchdown was huge in the fourth quarter, giving the Bengals a 24-10 lead. The backup quarterback exceeded expectations without Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen.

Mackensie Alexander

Alexander had a career game on Monday night. He was great in coverage early on and kept up that momentum all game long. His interception in the second quarter helped give the Bengals a 17-0 lead. He also responded well after being called for unsportsmanlike conduct. He made up for the penalty on the next play by knocking the ball away on third down.

Carl Lawson

Lawson was a huge factor for the Bengals on Monday night. He finished with one sack, a tackle for loss and six quarterback hits. He also forced a fumble. Lawson is in a contract year, and is playing like he deserves another contract.

Losers

Fred Johnson

Johnson stepped in at left tackle for Jonah Williams and he struggled for most of the night. He gave up pressures on multiple occasions. Hopefully he can step up in the final two games as the organization continues to evaluate the roster for next season. 

William Jackson

Jackson didn’t have a bad game, but he had two chances to seal the win in the fourth quarter. He dropped the game winning interception and was called for pass interference in the end zone on fourth down. Jackson has had a solid season in his contract year, and has shown deserves another contract. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Bengals defensive back Vonn Bell forces a fumble on a first-quarter catch by Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Juju
Gameday

Joe Mixon Makes Fun of JuJu Smith-Schuster After Bengals' 27-17 Win Over Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) catches up to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) for a sack in the second quarter of the NFL 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Bengals led 17-0 at halftime. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals
Gameday

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 27-17 Win Over the Steelers

CinVPit FN (2)
Gameday

Bengals Shock the World, Beat Steelers 27-17

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) runs with the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Avery Williamson (51) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Ryan Finley Runs for 23-Yard Touchdown to Give Bengals 24-10 Lead Over Steelers

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) reacts with linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) during warmups prior to the game between the Cincinnati Bengals the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Halftime Observations: Bengals Dominating Steelers 17-0

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Josh Bynes (56) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Bengals Force Three First Half Turnovers Against Steelers

Dec 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Vonn Bell Delivers Big Hit, Forces JuJu Smith-Schuster to Fumble

Aug 4, 2020; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) trains at Heinz Field during the Steelers 2020 Training Camp, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. Mandatory Credit: Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers via USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Steelers Fullback Derek Watt Leaves Game After Delivering Huge Hit on Alex Erickson

Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback LeShaun Sims (38) after intercepting a pass in the end zone for a touchback in the first quarter of the NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
News

Snubbed: Jessie Bates Not Named to 2021 Pro Bowl Roster