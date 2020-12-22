Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 27-17 Win Over the Steelers

The Bengals showed up in primetime on Monday night and beat the division leading Steelers 27-17.

Here are three winners and two losers from the game:

Winners

Ryan Finley

Finley’s stats don’t pop out, but he had some big plays that helped Cincinnati hold onto the lead. Finley’s rushing touchdown was huge in the fourth quarter, giving the Bengals a 24-10 lead. The backup quarterback exceeded expectations without Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen.

Mackensie Alexander

Alexander had a career game on Monday night. He was great in coverage early on and kept up that momentum all game long. His interception in the second quarter helped give the Bengals a 17-0 lead. He also responded well after being called for unsportsmanlike conduct. He made up for the penalty on the next play by knocking the ball away on third down.

Carl Lawson

Lawson was a huge factor for the Bengals on Monday night. He finished with one sack, a tackle for loss and six quarterback hits. He also forced a fumble. Lawson is in a contract year, and is playing like he deserves another contract.

Losers

Fred Johnson

Johnson stepped in at left tackle for Jonah Williams and he struggled for most of the night. He gave up pressures on multiple occasions. Hopefully he can step up in the final two games as the organization continues to evaluate the roster for next season.

William Jackson

Jackson didn’t have a bad game, but he had two chances to seal the win in the fourth quarter. He dropped the game winning interception and was called for pass interference in the end zone on fourth down. Jackson has had a solid season in his contract year, and has shown deserves another contract.

