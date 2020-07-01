AllBengals

Bengals hopeful Hakeem Adeniji can play tackle, OL coach Jim Turner gave him a second-round grade

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals struggled in the trenches last season. They hope some experience and an infusion of draft picks can help reverse their fortunes. 

Former first-round pick Jonah Williams will join Xavier Su'a-Filo in the starting lineup. Su'a-Filo was one of the Bengals' biggest offseason additions. 

They also selected offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji in the sixth-round. Offensive line coach Jim Turner was ecstatic to land the Kansas product at that point in the draft.

“I graded him as a second-round pick. I graded him as a second or third-round pick, and I really liked him on tape," Turner told Dave Lapham on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "He got drafted way behind when he should’ve been drafted. I could not believe that nobody else picked him up. Like, we had other needs, so, we weren’t able to get him the second, third, fourth round.

"When he’s still sitting there in the sixth-round, like, you've got to be kidding me. He's much higher than that. He can play tackle or guard. He's an athlete."

Adeniji was a four-year starter at Kansas. He made 48 total starts — 40 at left tackle and eight at right tackle. 

The Bengals met with him at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. They love his intelligence, athleticism and his love for football. 

"He's a Jonah Williams-type person when it comes to how much he loves football and how much he understands commitment and responsibility," Turner said. "He is an A-plus, when it comes to where we got him in the draft and who he is and what he's going to bring to the table."

Adeniji could compete with Bobby Hart and Fred Johnson for the starting right tackle spot. He could also be a backup swing tackle and guard. 

His versatility is one of his best traits according to most NFL evaluators, but the Bengals clearly believe he can be a successful tackle in the pros. 

"He is going to compete and he's going to be able to play guard or tackle," Turner said. "I'd rather have him out there playing tackle to be honest with you and I think he can do that."

Listen to Lapham's entire conversation with Turner below. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Podcast: Joe Burrow helping the offensive line and Higgins to workout with Ochocinco

Joe Burrow's pocket presence and Tee Higgins to workout with Ochocinco

James Rapien

Top Ten plays in Cincinnati Bengals' history

Top Ten plays in Cincinnati Bengals' history

Russ Heltman

Podcast: The importance of the preseason, the Bengals wide receivers, Joe Burrow and more

The importance of the preseason, the Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers, Joe Burrow and more

James Rapien

Tee Higgins to workout with Bengals legend Chad Johnson before training camp

Tee Higgins to workout with Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson

James Rapien

A breakdown of the Bengals' tight end room

A breakdown of the Cincinnati Bengals' tight end room

NicoleZembrodt

Bengals believe Joe Burrow's skillset will make life easier on the offensive line

Cincinnati Bengals believe Joe Burrow's skillset will make life easier on the offensive line

James Rapien

Podcast: Insight on Joe Burrow's workouts and Bengals breakout candidates

Insight on Joe Burrow's workouts and Cincinnati Bengals breakout candidates

James Rapien

Patriots fined, lose draft pick for filming Bengals' sideline

New England Patriots fined, lose draft pick for filming Cincinnati Bengals' sideline

James Rapien

Auden Tate named Bengals most underrated player

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate named most underrated player

James Rapien

Can Drew Sample take a leap in year two?

Can Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample take a leap in year two?

Russ Heltman