Podcast: Comparing the Dolphins' Rebuild to the Bengals, Plus Joe Burrow's Surgery and a Backup Plan

James Rapien and Tony Pike talk Bengals on the Bengals Brawl Podcast
Tony Pike and I compare the Dolphins' rebuild to the Bengals and take a look at what's gone right in Miami. We also discuss Joe Burrow's successful surgery, why Cincinnati needs a backup plan and more. 

