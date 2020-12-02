Podcast: How Attractive is the Bengals' Head Coaching Job and a Midweek Mailbag

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the perception of the Bengals across the league and how their head coaching position would stack up against other teams that have already moved on their head coach, plus we answer your questions in our midweek mailbag!

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!