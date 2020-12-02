NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Podcast: How Attractive is the Bengals' Head Coaching Job and a Midweek Mailbag

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the perception of the Bengals across the league and how their head coaching position would stack up against other teams that have already moved on their head coach, plus we answer your questions in our midweek mailbag!

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talk during a timeout in the second quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 13
GM Report

Podcast: How Attractive is the Bengals' Head Coaching Job and a Midweek Mailbag

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee (16) against the Kansas City Chiefs in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Week 13 Waiver Wire: Here Are the Best Players to Add in Your Fantasy League

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson (12) celebrates making a deep return after a punt in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. A late fumble sealed the Bengals 19-17 loss to the Giants. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Bengals Higher Than Expected in Latest Power Rankings

Apr 24, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of an official Cincinnati Bengals New Era 2020 NFL Draft hat outside Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Updated NFL Draft Order: The Bengals May Have Hit Their Ceiling

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) reacts after a Bengals drive is ended short by a fumble, sealing the win for the Giants, in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. A late fumble sealed the Bengals 19-17 loss to the Giants. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Podcast: Taylor's Comments about the Locker Room, Burrow's Surgery and Offseason Planning

Sep 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Zac Taylor Defends Approach, Believes Bengals Are 'Close'

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: Will Fuller Suspended Six Games For Violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Substance Policy

Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow surgery and building a winner
News

Watch: Zac Taylor on His Future, Joe Burrow's Surgery and the Bengals' Final Five Games

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after injuring his left knee against the Washington Football Team in the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Burrow to Undergo Surgery This Week in Los Angeles