Podcast: Zac Taylor's Optimism, a Joe Burrow Update and a Bengals Salary Cap Breakdown

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Zac Taylor's optimism and the latest on Joe Burrow, plus Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus joins us to discuss the salary cap, the Bengals' future and more. 

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor addresses the team at the conclusion of Cincinnati Bengals minicamp practice, Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Minicamp June 13
