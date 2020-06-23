A breakdown of the Bengals wide receivers

The Bengals wide receivers have the potential to be one of the best groups in the AFC this season.

A.J. Green is expected to make a big impact after missing all of last season with an ankle injury. He should make life much easier on rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.

Green, 31, hopes to show the rest of the NFL that he’s still one of the premiere wide receivers in the league. The seven-time Pro Bowler has 8,907 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns in nine seasons.

Tyler Boyd is another Bengals receiver looking cement himself as one of the NFL’s best. He has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his last two seasons. Boyd has been a staple in the Bengals offense in each of the past two years. That should continue with Burrow under center.

Former ninth overall pick John Ross hopes to prove himself in 2020. He’s dealt with injuries in each of his first three years in the NFL.

The Bengals got a glimpse of his potential at the start of the 2019 season. Ross compiled 270 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the first two games of the year. Ross compliments Green and Boyd well, but he needs to stay healthy.

The Bengals made one big addition to the wide receiver room this offseason. They drafted Tee Higgins with the 33rd pick in the NFL draft. Higgins grew up watching the Bengals and modeled his game after Green. At 6-4, 215 pounds, he’s built a lot like his idol.

The 21-year-old had 1,167 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns last season for Clemson.

Higgins is an excellent route runner that has the strength to get off of the line of scrimmage. He’s a physical receiver that routinely makes tough catches in traffic.

Rounding out the top of the Bengals’ receiving corps is former seventh-round pick Auden Tate. The Florida State product has fought his way up the ranks. He became a big part of the passing game last year. Tate may not have a huge season statistically, but he should get his fair share of red zone targets.

There are several players that will battle for the sixth and potentially final wide receiver spot on the roster. Alex Erickson is probably the favorite to make the team, but it'll be an open competition. Mike Thomas, Damion Willis and Stanley Morgan will also be fighting for a roster spot this season.