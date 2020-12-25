Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Who to Play With a Fantasy Championship on the Line

Here are the players that should be in your lineups this week

CINCINNATI — Plenty of you are fighting for a fantasy championship after making it through the crucial semi-final round in Week 15.

The injury bug has bit stars like Christian McCaffrey, but if you've overcome losing your No. 1 draft pick, then there's a path to victory in Week 16.

Here's who you should start and sit this week with a fantasy championship on the line.

Start 'Em

Tom Brady — Brady has thrown for at least two touchdowns in each of his last five games, topping 20-points in four of his last five contests. He goes up against a Lions defense that has allowed the second-most yards per pass attempt (8.1) and the fourth-most fantasy points-per-game to opposing quarterbacks this season. Look for Brady to air it out on Saturday. Tampa Bay's starting wide receivers, along with running back Leonard Fournette are all worth starting in most leagues.

Jalen Hurts — Hurts is poised for another big day this week against the Cowboys, who are allowing over 30-points per game. The rookie signal-caller finished 401 yards and four touchdowns last week against the Cardinals. He's a top-3 fantasy quarterback in Week 16.

Giovani Bernard — Bernard exploded for two touchdowns on Monday night against the Steelers. The Bengals will likely hand him the keys to their offense again, this time against a Texans defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Bernard is a RB2 for championship week.

Keke Coutee — Coutee has emerged as a big part of the Texans' offense with Will Fuller suspended for the rest of the season. He's scored touchdowns in back-to-back weeks and should get plenty of looks against the Bengals on Sunday. Coutee is a WR3 with plenty of upside.

Austin Hooper — Hooper has scored in two of the Browns' last three games. He had five receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown last week against the Giants. Now he gets the Jets, who have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. Fire him up as a TE1.

Sit 'Em

Russell Wilson — Wilson hasn't topped the 20-point mark in three of his last four games and faces a Rams defense that held him in check earlier this season. Los Angeles has given up the fewest points to opposing quarterbacks this season. Wilson is always a QB1, but he's a risky play this week with the championship on the line.

Chase Claypool — The Steelers' offense has struggled in recent weeks and Claypool hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 11. He's going up against an Indianapolis defense that has held opposing wide receivers to the 10th fewest fantasy points this season. Claypool is a low-end WR3 with plenty of bust potential.

Mike Davis — Davis has had some big games this season, but he's struggled in recent weeks. He's more of a low-floor RB3 with plenty of bust potential against a Washington defense that's given up the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.

DJ Chark — Chark has been a disappointment this year. There's no reason to put him in your lineups with a fantasy championship on the line. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 9 and the Bears have only given up 11 scores to wide receivers this season. They've given up the fourth-fewest fantasy points to wide-outs this season.

