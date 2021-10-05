Watch: Great Film Breakdown of Joe Burrow's Performance Against Jaguars

This is worth watching ahead of the Bengals' Week 5 matchup against the Packers.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow played great in Cincinnati's 24-21 win over Jacksonville.

The 24-year-old completed 25-of-32 passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns. He also helped Cincinnati recover from a 14-point halftime deficit.

Former Bengals quarterback J.T. O'Sullivan did a breakdown of Burrow's game on YouTube. O'Sullivan evaluates quarterback play across the league on his channel called "The QB School."

Unfortunately, YouTube won't let you watch the breakdown on another site, but you can watch it here or click the link below.

