Why Joe Mixon won't benefit from holding out and a look at a potential extension with the Bengals

The Bengals committed nearly $150 million in free agency to eight free agents this offseason.

They brought in young, ascending talent like D.J. Reader, Vonn Bell, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander. The organization is focused on the draft, which is one week away. They’re going to select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick, but they’ll have plenty of tough decisions in the other six rounds.

After the draft, the Bengals can focus on keeping their stars around long-term. They used the franchise tag on A.J. Green and have until July 15 to sign him to an extension.

Joe Mixon is also in the final year of his deal. The fourth-year pro from Oklahoma has topped the 1,000-yard rushing yard mark in back-to-back seasons. He was ninth in the NFL last season with 1,137 yards.

Mixon wants to sign long-term with the Bengals, but reaching an agreement could be much easier said than done.

The Panthers made Christian McCaffrey the highest paid running back in the league this week. They signed the 23 year old to a four-year, $64 million extension.

Naturally, Mixon could want a similar contract, but his production isn’t in the same stratosphere as McCaffrey’s. The Panthers’ star has 5,443 yards from scrimmage in three seasons. He finished with 1,387 yards rushing and 1,005 yards receiving in 2019. He’s only the third played in NFL history to finish with 1,000 or more yards rushing and receiving in the same season. McCaffrey was also tied for the league lead with 19 total touchdowns.

Mixon, 23, has shown potential to be an elite NFL player, but he has yet to prove it on the field. He finished 33 in yards-per-carry (4.1) last season.

The Bengals want to keep Mixon long-term, but not if he expects to be paid like McCaffrey or even Ezekiel Elliott, who signed a 6-year, $90 million contract with the Cowboys last season.

Mixon is an elite talent with good production. McCaffrey and Elliott are elite talents with elite production.

A four-year, $40 million extension makes sense for the Bengals and for Mixon. That contract would make him the sixth-highest paid running back in the NFL. It would also allow Mixon to become a free agent at 28, which gives him a chance to cash in and sign one more long-term deal.

Potential Holdout — Some believe holding out could be an option for Mixon if the Bengals can’t sign him to an extension. It makes sense for the player to holdout in some situations because it’s the only leverage they have, but a holdout wouldn’t benefit him in this scenario.

Mixon is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal. He needs to report for training camp on time to accrue a full season under the new CBA. If he held out or didn’t report to camp on time, he wouldn’t earn a season, which would prevent him from becoming a free agent in 2021.

It’s going to be a unique offseason for everyone in the NFL. There probably won’t be any in-person minicamp or OTA’s this offseason due to COVID-19. If Mixon were to hold out, it would be the equivalent of skipping a Zoom call with your co-workers. Mixon won’t be in danger of getting hurt by ‘attending’ mandatory minicamp because he’ll be able to attend from the comfort of his own home. This offseason is much different than others because of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

Incentive — Mixon has plenty to prove. If he doesn’t sign an extension, it’s because he wants to be paid like an elite player, despite not performing like one. He could use the 2020 season to show what he’s capable of with a new quarterback, more weapons and an improved offense line.

Mixon has the talent to be a top back in the league, but he has yet to produce like one. Much like Green, he could benefit from playing out the 2020 season and showing the rest of the NFL that he’s in the same class as Elliott and McCaffrey.