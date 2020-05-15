AllBengals
Rookie Profile: How does Mitchell Wilcox fit with the Bengals?

James Rapien

The Bengals signed 10 college free agents after the draft, including South Florida tight end Mitchell Wilcox. 

The 23-year-old is arguably the best tight end in USF history. He set multiple school records, including most career receptions (100) and receiving yards (1,326) by a tight end. 

The 6-4, 247 pounder is a willing blocker. Like most undrafted free agents, Wilcox needs to be great at the small stuff to stick in the NFL. That includes blocking and special teams. 

He was the only USF player invited to the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He posted a 4.88 40-yard dash, a 4.43 shuttle and a 31.0 vertical jump. 

Wilcox overcame a tough moment at the combine. He was hit in the face with a football during the Gauntlet drill.

"Rough day at the office for sure," Wilcox tweeted later that night. "Couldn’t see well out of my left eye and was disoriented after that ball.. I’ll bounce back"

Evaluators have praised Wilcox for his route running ability. The redshirt senior has a knack for getting open downfield. He has good body control in mid-air and is able to make tough catches in traffic. He has ideal height and receiving ability for today's game.

Some are concerned about his athleticism. Will he be able to get open on a regular basis in man-to-man coverage against NFL defensive backs and linebackers?

He had success in the American Athletic Conference, but that obviously doesn't mean it'll translate to the NFL.

The Bengals have to like Wilcox's production and willingness to stay at the line of scrimmage and block. He does offer some versatility and could be used in a variety of ways in the NFL. 

Wilcox joins a tight end group that includes C.J. Uzomah, Drew Sample, Cethan Carter, Mason Schreck, Jordan Franks and Moritz Böhringer. 

It's unrealistic to expect Wilcox to make the 53-man roster, but he could compete for a practice squad spot. 

Watch more of his highlights below.

