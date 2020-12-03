NewsAll Bengals+
Odds About Zac Taylor's Future Have Been Released

Odds about Zac Taylor's future are out
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor is off to a dreadful start to his career NFL head coaching career. He's 4-22-1 since joining the Bengals in 2019. 

Cincinnati is 2-8-1 this season. The team has dealt with injuries and Taylor inherited a flawed roster, but there's no denying that he's underachieved over the past two seasons.

He's 1-13-1 in one score games since taking over for Marvin Lewis. 

The Bengals' issues aren't all Taylor's fault. The team has been decimated by injuries. Star quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the many players on the roster that will miss the rest of the season. 

The second-year head coach believes the Bengals are much closer to winning than their record indicates.

"Often times this thing has come down to one play and we gotta find that way to make that one play at the end of the game. We just haven’t done it yet," Taylor said on Monday. "We keep doing everything that we believe in and keep making progress. I know there’s a day where we’re gonna bust down this wall and there’s gonna be some great times ahead. I know that. Right now it’s very difficult sometimes when you deal with these losses, but I also know what our future holds for us. We gotta keep working towards that. These two years that we’ve endured will serve us incredibly well in the future when we’ll win a lot of football games, [when] we’re playing for championships, these will be times that we look back and reflect on as almost necessary for where we end up being.”

The Bengals have lost three straight games and six of their last seven. Their struggles have put Taylor on a list that no one wants to be on. 

He's one of eight coaches that have odds of being the next NFL head coach fired by his team.

It's the first time Taylor has appeared on the list since being hired by the Bengals. 

Adam Gase +115 (6/5)

Doug Marrone +225 (9/4)

Anthony Lynn +300 (3/1)

Matt Nagy +400 (4/1)

Vic Fangio +1000 (10/1)

Zac Taylor +1000 (10/1)

Mike McCarthy +1800 (18/1)

Doug Pederson +2000 (20/1)

