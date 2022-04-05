Plenty Of Veteran Options Available If Bengals Want To Sign Cornerback Before 2022 NFL Draft

Here are six defensive backs Cincinnati could be interested in

CINCINNATI — The Bengals may take a cornerback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but what if Clemson star Andrew Booth and Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam are already off the board?

Cincinnati is picking 31st this year, which makes it challenging to predict what prospects are going to be available at the end of round one.

The Bengals could opt to sign a veteran cornerback between now and the draft. That way they don't feel compelled to reach on a player to fill a need.

Here are six of the top free agent cornerbacks that could make sense for Cincinnati in free agency:

Stephon Gilmore Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports The former All-Pro cornerback is unlikely to end up in Cincinnati, but he's one of the top free agents on the market. Any list of free agent defensive backs has to start and end with Gilmore. Joe Haden Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Haden will be 33-years-old later this month. He's spent his entire career in the AFC North. Why not stick around and help the Bengals make another Super Bowl run? They won't like his age, but it's hard to imagine Haden signing anything more than a one-year deal at this stage of his career. Steven Nelson © Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK Nelson would make the most sense for the Bengals. He's 29-years-old and still playing at a relatively high level. A two-year deal could work for both sides. Xavier Rhodes © Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK Much like Haden, Rhodes is a former Pro Bowler on the wrong side of 30. Rhodes would likely sign a one-year deal. He would bring experience and depth to a capable Bengals' secondary. A.J. Bouye Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports The Bengals brought Bouye in for a visit last March and while there's no indication that they're interested in signing him this offseason, the 30-year-old showed signs of life last season with the Panthers. Adding a proven veteran that won't break the bank could be the Bengals' best option, especially if they want to sign someone before the 2022 NFL Draft. Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports The Bengals probably aren't remotely interested in Jenkins, but he is a former first round pick that earned a respectable 65.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2021. Jenkins is last on this list for a reason. The Bengals are more likely to pursue any of the other five players before going after him. With that said, he'd give Lou Anarumo another proven cornerback to work with.

