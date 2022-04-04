Elam has a lot of the desired traits and measurables that an NFL team looks for in a cornerback.

Everything he does starts with his low to the ground stance in press coverage. He prepares himself well for the play by getting low, keeping positive shin angles, hands at the ready, a flat back, and his eyes up through the receiver. He is sticky in man coverage and will give receivers issues through the release, break, and catch point.

His pad level, physicality, and variety of techniques at the line of scrimmage give him a toolset to disrupt the timing of routes. He plays with great positional maintenance to squeeze routes to the sideline or take away the outside and play to his help depending on the release. He has the desired size to be left on an island against some of the larger receivers in the NFL and the ball skills to play through the hands of the receiver to break up passes. He may have some struggles against very quick route runners and could be protected early against them although he shut down Jameson Williams and John Metchie when they played against Alabama. He also needs to clean up some of the grabbing that he will do down the field because officials are less lenient in the NFL about that, but overall he looks like he could become a very good press-man corner.

Elam possesses the intelligence and quick processing speed to play fast in zone coverage. He will quickly close on throws and, with his ball skills, can often break up those passes. He still plays physical in zone or off coverage to reroute a receiver working down the field. Sometimes he gets high in his backpedal or in bail when playing off. Would like to see him stick lower to the ground while playing these techniques. He definitely has the capability to do so based off of his press technique. With all of that said he really needs some work in the run game as well. He takes bad angles when trying to tackle players, does not utilize proper form when making a tackle, and does not do a great job to come off of blocks to get involved in the run game.

Scheme Fit

Elam is versatile enough to play in any coverage system although I think he is at his best when he is playing press man coverage and allowed to really get his hands on the receiver. With that said, he will need to clean up some of his tendencies to grab receivers when playing man coverage and I would not use him as a force player in the run game due to his tackling.

Grade

Mid First Round

NFL Comparison

Quentin Jammer