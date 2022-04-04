Skip to main content

Cincinnati Bengals Take Best Player Available in Mock Draft 1.0

They have eight selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

CINCINNATI — The NFL Draft is less than a month away, which means it's time for our first mock of the season. 

We used a simulator for this mock in hopes of giving fans a realistic idea of what players will be taken and who the Bengals could actually land with their eight draft picks. 

Cincinnati addresses key needs like offensive line and cornerback, but the board didn't fall their way and they didn't take a tight end. 

It may be unlikely, but that's how this first mock draft played out. Take a look at all eight of the Bengals' selections below.

31. Kenyon Green, Guard, Texas A&M

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) in action during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

With Tyler Linderbaum, Andrew Booth and Kaiir Elam already gone, the Bengals take the highest player still on their board. 

Green should come in and help stabilize the left guard spot. He'll be an instant upgrade as a run blocker and will be the cherry on top of the Bengals' sundae, following an offseason that was all about remaking the offensive line.

For more on Green, read our film breakdown here.

63. Josh Paschal, Defensive End, Kentucky

Oct 30, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) runs the ball while defended by Kentucky Wildcats defensive end Josh Paschal (4) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals want to bolster their pass rush and Paschal should be able to help in that area. He has the ability to line up at end, but he can kick inside and get some heat on opposing quarterbacks on passing downs. 

Paschal had 53 tackles (15.5 for loss) and 5.5 sacks in 12 starts last season. 

95. Coby Bryant, Cornerback, Cincinnati

Nov 20, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) yells to his team during the second half of the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals finally land a cornerback after not being able to take one during the first two rounds of the draft. 

Bryant is talented, works hard and should be a good fit in Lou Anarumo's defense. If they need him to play right away, he's capable, but could also benefit from learning behind Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple and Mike Hilton.  

136. Noah Elliss, Defensive Tackle, Idaho

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Idaho defensive lineman Noah Elliss (DL07) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Elliss is a big bodied interior defensive lineman that would give Cincinnati another option at nose tackle. 

Tyler Shelvin underwhelmed as a rookie and while the Bengals are still hopeful that he can develop into a quality player, they take Elliss with the hope that both guys can help stabilize the interior of their defensive line. 

174. Kevin Austin Jr., Wide Receiver, Notre Dame

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (4) stiff arms Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Tanner McCalister (2) in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Jr. led the Irish in receiving last season, finishing with 48 receptions for 888 yards and seven touchdowns. He hauled in 23 catches in Notre Dame's final five games. 

Austin tested like an elite athlete and is the exact type of high-upside swing the Bengals should take at wide receiver.

209. Matt Araiza, Punter, San Diego State

Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs kicker Matt Araiza (2) gestures after a made field goal during the second quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Araiza is considered the top punter in this draft class by many evaluators. With Kevin Huber still unsigned, the Bengals opt to address the position in the draft. 

They nailed it when they opted to take Evan McPherson in the fifth round last offseason. They'll hope for similar success with Araiza. 

226. Dai'Jean Dixon, Wide Receiver, Nicholls State

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nicholls State wide receiver Dai'Jean Dixon (WO06) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals stick with the best player available approach and take Dixon with their first seventh round selection. 

He'll compete for a roster spot after hauling in 71 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns for the Colonels last season. 

252. Kalon Barnes, Cornerback, Baylor

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback Kalon Barnes (12) reacts to making a play against the Mississippi Rebels in the third quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Barnes is the fastest prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. He ran a 4.23 40-yard dash at the combine. 

Despite his elite speed, he isn't expected to be an early selection in this class. He's inconsistent in coverage, but has rare athleticism that NFL teams covet—especially at cornerback. 

