Referee Report: Another Veteran Official Set To Call Cincinnati Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game
CINCINNATI – For the fourth week in a row, one of the league’s senior most referees will work a Cincinnati Bengals game.
John Hussey will be on the call when the Bengals play host to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.
Hussey has been an NFL official since 2002 and a head referee since 2015.
The Bengals are 5-4 with Hussey as the head referee, including 3-1 in the last four.
Two of the more memorable games Hussey worked were the Vonn Bell-JuJu Smith-Schuster game in 2020 when the Bengals beat the Steelers on Monday Night Football. And the 2022 regular season win against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hussey and his officials are averaging 11.5 penalties per game, which ranks 14th among the 17 crews.
The crew also has one of the most even home-away splits, averaging 5.83 flags against the home team and 5.67 for the visitors.
Here is the list of Bengals games Hussey has worked as the head referee:
Week 9, 2015: Bengals 31, Browns 10
Bengals two penalties for 10 yards; Browns 4-28
Week 12, 2017: Bengals 30, Browns 16
Bengals 4-35; Browns 7-69
Week 14, 2018: Chargers 26, Bengals 21
Bengals 6-34; Chargers 6-38
Week 5, 2019: Cardinals 26, Bengals 23
Bengals 7-60; Cardinals 12-96
Week 14, 2020: Cowboys 30, Bengals 7
Bengals 3-25; Cowboys 5-30
Week 16, 2020: Bengals 27, Steelers 17
Bengals 2-16; Steelers 4-30
Week 13, 2022: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24
Bengals 6-65; Bengals 4-35
Week 3, 2023: Bengals 19, Rams 16
Bengals 7-49; Rams 4-28
Week 17, 2023: Chiefs 25, Bengals 17
Bengals 3-20; Chiefs 3-39
