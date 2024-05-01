Look: Joe Burrow's Sends Message to New Bengals Receiver Jermaine Burton
CINCINNATI — The Bengals selected Jermaine Burton with the 80th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
It didn't take long for Joe Burrow to reach out to his newest wide-out. The star quarterback text his rookie receiver shortly after the Bengals picked him.
""It's Joey B. Whenever you're around, hit me up and we'll get some work," the text read according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.
Don't look now, but Burrow may have to most explosive weapons he's ever had since entering the NFL in 2020.
Everyone knows about Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but Burton gives them another guy that can win downfield. He averaged 20.5 yards-per-catch at Alabama last season. The trio should put plenty of pressure on opposing defenses.
