Grading Every Cincinnati Bengals' Pick in 2024 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals knew they needed to bolster the trenches in this year’s draft and that’s exactly what they did. Did they make the right decision with Amarius Mims? What about Kris Jenkins or McKinnley Jackson?
Did they get it right at wide receiver and tight end?
Here are some thoughts on the Bengals’ 2024 draft class, including grades for every pick:
First Round (No. 18): Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
Taking Mims was a no-brainer for the Bengals. He's a 6-foot-8, 340 pound lineman with freakish athleticism and length. There's no reason why he can't help protect Joe Burrow. He had dinner with Orlando Brown Jr. on Friday night. Brown is the perfect role model for a player like Mims, who has a chance to be one of the best players in this year's draft.
Grade: A
Second Round (No. 49): Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
We had the Bengals taking Mims and Jenkins with their first two picks in our predictive mock draft last week. Why? Because the duo made too much sense for a Bengals team that desperately needed to add help in the trenches.
Jenkins is going to make an instant impact in the defensive line room. Look for him to be their third defensive tackle behind BJ HIll and Sheldon Rankins. Don't be shocked if Jenkins is a team captain by his third season. He's a strong, tough run defender and a willing pass rusher. He's going to be productive for a long time.
Grade: B+
Third Round (No. 80): Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
This pick could completely swing the draft. Burton is exactly what the Bengals needed at wide receiver. He's a fast, explosive player that should thrive alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. He can play outside or in the slot. He averaged 20.5 yards-per-catch and didn't drop a pass last season.
There were character questions during the pre-draft process, which allowed the Bengals to quietly do their homework on Burton. They believe he'll mature and develop into a starter. He should slide into the Bengals' No. 3 receiver role pretty quickly behind Chase and Higgins. The questions about his character are concerning, but it's clearly a risk the Bengals were comfortable taking.
Grade: B+
Third Round (No. 97): McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M
The Bengals knew they needed to add a nose tackle, so they closed out day two by adding Jackson. He's athletic for his size and should be an instant contributor. The Bengals took him a bit early, but they had to add a nose tackle and Jackson was one of the top options on their board coming into the draft.
Grade: C
Fourth Round (No. 115): Erick All, TE, Iowa
The talented, but risky picks continued with All. The Cincinnati native is one of the most talented tight ends in the draft. He's a natural pass catcher, good route runner and he can block. The problem with All is his health. He underwent season-ending back surgery in 2022. He says he's fully recovered from that injury, but suffered a torn ACL last October that he's still rehabbing.
If All can stay healthy, he'll be a weapon for Burrow, but his health is a major question mark. It's worth noting that we also had All landing in Cincinnati in our final mock draft. He passed all of the Bengals' medical checks, which was crucial. Hopefully he can stay healthy at the next level.
Grade: C
Fifth Round (No. 149): Josh Newton, CB, TCU
Newton has average traits, but he's a physical, competitive player that flashed good ball skills at TCU. He played on some big stages and the Bengals love his ball skills and ability to tackle. Expect him to get reps outside and at nickel as a rookie. He has a chance to be the Bengals' fourth outside cornerback this season.
Grade: C+
Sixth Round (No. 194): Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona
After not drafting a tight end since 2019, the Bengals double dip at that spot. McLachlan is a talented pass catcher. He finished his Arizona career with 79 receptions for 984 yards and six touchdowns in two seasons. He broke Rob Gronkowski's school record for receptions by a tight end (75) in two years.
McLachlan is 25-years-old and he needs to get stronger so he can become a competent blocker, but he could develop into a contributor in the Bengals' pass-first offense. He's an older prospect (25) and there are concerns about his strength as a blocker, but he gives the Bengals another potential weapon in the passing game.
Grade: C
Sixth Round (No. 214): Cedric Johnson, DE, Ole Miss
Johnson is a young (21), athletic defensive end that produced at a young age. He had 112 tackles (22 for loss) and 19 sacks in 46 career games (29 starts). Adding a rotational edge rusher at this point in the draft is a win. It's reasonable to expect Johnson to develop into a regular contributor. Joseph Ossai is in the last year of his contract. Johnson could ultimately take over his role in 2025.
Grade: B+
Seventh Round (No. 224): Daijahn Anthony, DB, Ole Miss
Anthony went from not having any scholarship offers coming out of high school to becoming one of the most important defenders at Ole Miss. He's listed as a safety, but could also play nickel in the NFL. He'll have to play at a high level on special teams if he's going to make the 53-man roster.
Grade: C+
Seventh Round (No. 237): Matt Lee, C, Miami
Lee should compete with Trey Hill in training camp for the backup center job. He won't be able to play guard due to his size, but he's a quality pass blocker, above average athlete and could realistically make the roster as a rookie.
Grade: A
One Final Thought: This class has a chance to set a major tone for the next decade. Guys like Mims, Jenkins, Burton and All have high ceilings. If the Bengals are right about those guys, then this could be their best draft since 2020 when they added Burrow, Higgins and WIlson in the first three rounds.
OVERALL GRADE: B
