Cincinnati Bengals Adding to Roster: College Free Agent Signing Tracker
CINCINNATI — The Bengals added 10 players to their roster in the 2024 NFL Draft. They're also in the process of signing a plethora of college free agents.
Texas Tech punter Austin McNamara is the most noteworthy. He'll compete with Brad Robbins for the punting job. Check out the complete list of reported signings below:
Elijah Collins, RB, Oklahoma State
Noah Cain, RB, LSU
Rocky Lombardi, QB, Northern Illinois
Aaron Casey, LB, Indiana
Maema Njongmjeta, LB, Wisconsin
Eric Miller, OT, Louisville
Austin McNamara, P, Texas Tech
Trey Mosley, WR, Michigan State
Cole Burgess, WR, SUNY Cortland
Lance Robinson, CB, Tulane
P.J. Jules, S, Southern Illinois
Michael Dowell, S, Miami (OH
Justin Blazek, ED, Wisconsin-Platteville
Cam Grandy, TE, Illinois State
