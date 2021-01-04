A.J. Green's Wife Miranda Brooke Reflects on Past Decade With Bengals

CINCINNATI — A.J. Green might've played his last game with the Bengals on Sunday.

It wasn't a fairy tale ending, as Baltimore crushed Cincinnati 38-3, but that doesn't change the past decade and what Green has meant to Bengals fans all over the world.

Green's wife, Miranda Brooke, posted about their future on Monday morning.

"What a role model you’ve been to this city for 10 years!" Brooke said on Instagram. "I know how much work you’ve put in, on and off the field, to put on a show for the beautiful fans of the Cincinnati Bengals. You’ve faced so much adversity and dealt with a lot more than most know, yet you held your head high, remained humble, and stayed true to who you are. Only God knows what’s next for our family, but just know.. I’m so amazed by what you’ve accomplished in those stripes. Your strength, your heart, your faithfulness.. I’m so proud! I love you & am so excited for your future! #WHODEY #TeamGreen"

The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Green in March. He finished the season with 47 receptions for 523 yards and two touchdowns. He was just one score away from tying Chad Johnson's record for most touchdown receptions in Bengals' history (66).

There is a scenario where Green returns to Cincinnati next season, but it doesn't appear likely. He never regained his old form in Zac Taylor's offense and could sign with a contender in free agency.

