Anthony Muñoz on Joe Burrow, Bengals-Steelers, His Foundation and More

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz talked with me about Joe Burrow, the offensive line, the latest with his foundation and more. 

He joined me on behalf of Ford Motor Company. They're giving back to our military heroes. Visit FordProudToHonor.com for more information.

Watch our entire interview at the top of this page. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

