Atlanta Falcons Waived Former First-Round Pick Takk McKinley

CINCINNATI — The Atlanta Falcons waived defensive end Takk McKinley on Monday afternoon.

The 25-year-old has only appeared in four games this season. He has eight tackles (one for loss) and seven quarterback hits.

The Falcons selected McKinley in the first-round (26th) overall of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He appeared in 49 regular season contests for the Falcons, making 25 starts. He has 79 career tackles (22 for loss) 17.5 sacks and 45 quarterback hits.

McKinley was reportedly on the trade block, but the Falcons didn't deal him at the deadline. He publicly criticized the organization on social media and admitted that he requested a trade.

Atlanta did not pick up McKinley's fifth-year option prior to the season, which means he was going to be a free agent after the season.

His career got off to a promising start. McKinley had 13 sacks and 42 tackles in his first two NFL seasons.

Things have gone downhill since, but that doesn't mean he'll be a free agent for long. If he passes through waivers, which is unlikely, there are multiple teams that could have interest in a player with McKinley's talent.

He has been dealing with a groin strain that kept him from playing in multiple games this season.

Don't be shocked if multiple contending teams try to bring him in for the final half of the season. McKinley should sign with a team that can give him the opportunity to show the rest of the league that he can still play at a high level. If he does that, then maybe he'll be able to rebuild his value ahead of free agency.

