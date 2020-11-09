SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Atlanta Falcons Waived Former First-Round Pick Takk McKinley

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Atlanta Falcons waived defensive end Takk McKinley on Monday afternoon. 

The 25-year-old has only appeared in four games this season. He has eight tackles (one for loss) and seven quarterback hits. 

The Falcons selected McKinley in the first-round (26th) overall of the 2017 NFL Draft. 

He appeared in 49 regular season contests for the Falcons, making 25 starts. He has 79 career tackles (22 for loss) 17.5 sacks and 45 quarterback hits. 

McKinley was reportedly on the trade block, but the Falcons didn't deal him at the deadline. He publicly criticized the organization on social media and admitted that he requested a trade.

Atlanta did not pick up McKinley's fifth-year option prior to the season, which means he was going to be a free agent after the season.

His career got off to a promising start. McKinley had 13 sacks and 42 tackles in his first two NFL seasons.

Things have gone downhill since, but that doesn't mean he'll be a free agent for long. If he passes through waivers, which is unlikely, there are multiple teams that could have interest in a player with McKinley's talent.

He has been dealing with a groin strain that kept him from playing in multiple games this season.

Don't be shocked if multiple contending teams try to bring him in for the final half of the season. McKinley should sign with a team that can give him the opportunity to show the rest of the league that he can still play at a high level. If he does that, then maybe he'll be able to rebuild his value ahead of free agency. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Bengals and Steelers Both Put Players on COVID-19 Reserve List Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers Both Put Players on COVID-19 Reserve List Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

James Rapien

Watch: Zac Taylor on Two Players Testing Positive COVID-19, Adjusting Schematically and the Bengals' Confidence

Zac Taylor on Two Players Testing Positive COVID-19, Adjusting Schematically and the Cincinnati Bengals' Confidence

James Rapien

Lawson Aims to Disrupt NFL Backfields for Years to Come

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson on health, longevity and his desire to be great

Elise Jesse

NFL News: Christian McCaffrey Could Miss Time With Shoulder Injury

Carolina Panthers Running Back Christian McCaffrey Could Miss Time With Shoulder Injury

James Rapien

Week 9 Takeaways: Steelers Look Beatable Ahead of Matchup Against Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers Look Beatable Ahead of Matchup Against Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Second Half Preview: A Prediction for the Bengals' Final Eight Games

A Prediction for the Cincinnati Bengals' Final Eight Games

James Rapien

Carlos Dunlap Impresses in Seahawks Debut

Carlos Dunlap Impresses in Seattle Seahawks Debut

James Rapien

Podcast: The Bengals Deal With Their First Regular Season COVID-19 Cases and a Chat With 'The Bengalorian'

The Cincinnati Bengals Deal With Their First Regular Season COVID-19 Cases and a Chat With 'The Bengalorian'

James Rapien

Washington Quarterback Kyle Allen Suffers Gruesome Injury Against Giants

Washington Quarterback Kyle Allen Suffers Gruesome Injury Against New York Giants

James Rapien

Watch: A Film Breakdown of Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Offensive Line

A Film Breakdown of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals' Offensive Line

James Rapien