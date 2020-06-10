Most Bengals fans have a natural dislike for Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and who could blame them? He's owned their favorite team since he was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2004.

'Big Ben' is 25-7 against Cincinnati, which includes two playoff wins over the Bengals. Roethlisberger also has a 15-2 record at Paul Brown Stadium.

His success against the Bengals has led to plenty of snarky comments from fans over the years. Cincinnati isn't alone.

Plenty of NFL fans dislike Roethlisberger. If you've tweeted anything negative about the Steelers quarterback, then he probably has you blocked.

I'm blocked by him on Twitter, but I'm not sure why. A lot of people have been banned from viewing @_BigBen7's tweets, even people that haven't tweeted about him.

That's going to change in the near future according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

According to the report, Roethlisberger realizes that blocking so many people — even those that haven't mentioned him on social media — is a poor reflection of him, even if his team is the one doing the blocking.

“I don’t do Twitter, that’s the funny thing,” Roethlisberger told Scott Van Pelt in 2017, after Van Pelt asked about his own blocked status. “I do not do my Twitter. I do not do Insta — whatever all that stuff is now. It’s not me.

“There is an awesome, awesome woman, Erin [Cox] who runs my website, who does all that stuff for me. And she is one of the nicest, sweetest people around. And if you say something bad, you’re gonna get blocked, I guess. I have nothing to do with it. That’s the funniest part.”

Roethlisberger's Twitter account started the process of unblocking everyone on Tuesday.