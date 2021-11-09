Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Brandon Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither on Injured Reserve

    Cincinnati made a flurry of moves on Tuesday.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals acquired Clay Johnston on waivers from the Panthers on Tuesday. 

    The second-year linebacker has 11 tackles in eight career games. He's appeared in six games this season. Johnston was originally a seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. 

    The Bengals placed Akeem Davis-Gaither on injured reserve. He suffered a foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Browns. Johnston will likely be a core special-teamer with Davis-Gaither out. 

    The team also put Brandon Wilson on injured reserve. The safety was their primary kick returner and a big part of Darrin Simmons' special teams unit. 

    "We’ll have to fill his role with a variety of people probably on kickoff and the same thing on punt return," Simmons said. "When you lose a core guy like that it stings, it hurts, but that’s life in this league too. Everybody loses players on a week-to-week basis. You hate it when it happens to one of your core guys like that, but what it provides is an opportunity for one of the other guys to step up." 

    The Bengals are on their bye week, which gives Johnston time to learn the playbook and get ready for Cincinnati's matchup with Las Vegas on Nov. 21. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

    T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

    Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns

    Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio

    Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield

    Read More

    Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

    Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game

    Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

    Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

    Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

    Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

    Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

    Former NFL Official Shares Thoughts on Controversial Penalty

    Snap Count Breakdown of the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

    Three Down Look: Bengals Collapse in Fourth Quarter Against Jets

    Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

    Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Cincinnati Bengals safety Brandon Wilson (40) returns a kickoff in the fourth quarter of the NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 31-20. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee TitansCincinnati Bengals safety Brandon Wilson (40) returns a kickoff in the fourth quarter of the NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 31-20. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
    News

    Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Brandon Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither on IR

    10 seconds ago
    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) throws the ball during warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Hoping to Sign With Packers if He Clears Waivers

    1 hour ago
    Akeem Davis-Gaither
    News

    Bengals Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither Meeting With Foot Specialist

    3 hours ago
    Zac Taylor Green Bay Packers loss
    News

    Bengals' Odds of Winning the AFC North Plummet Following Back-to-Back Losses

    3 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Ravens
    News

    D.J. Reader is the Highest Graded Bengals Player According to PFF

    4 hours ago
    May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Higher Than Expected in Week 10 Power Rankings

    6 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Bengals Huddle
    News

    Former Bengals Great: 'Not Time to Panic Yet, the Future is Bright'

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16545133_168390307_lowres
    News

    Browns Agree to Four-Year Extension With Wyatt Teller

    8 hours ago