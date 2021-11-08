Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Browns

    Cleveland crushed Cincinnati 41-16 on Sunday.
    CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the biggest reason why people believe this team can make a run in 2021 and beyond. 

    The 24-year-old has a chance to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but he didn't play like it in Sunday's 41-16 loss to the Browns

    Burrow threw two interceptions, including a pick-six in the red zone that gave Cleveland an early lead. 

    “I didn’t play very well," he said after the game. "If I play better we’re in that game, we have a chance to win that game. I just didn’t play well. That’s all there is to it.”

    Of course there is more to it. Burrow was sacked five times and hit another 12 times on the day. 

    Guys like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins didn't make plays downfield that they would normally make. The Bengals' defense played like the 2020 version and not the unit that kept opponents in check during the first seven weeks of the season. 

    But Burrow's right about keeping them in the game. If he doesn't turn the ball over, there's a good chance Cincinnati hangs around, much like they did in their two meetings with Cleveland last season. 

    Burrow's thrown at least one interception in the past five games. Jon Kitna is the only Bengals' quarterback to do that since 2000. He's tied with Sam Darnold for the NFL-lead in interceptions thrown (11). 

    The Bengals and Burrow will look to solve their turnover issues during the bye week. 

    “We just turned the ball over. I’ve got to take care of the ball better—we’ve all got to take care of the ball better," Burrow said. "When we were rolling in the first half, we just kept turning the ball over, and that was killing us. You can’t do that.”

