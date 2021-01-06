The Bengals Won Their Last Playoff Game 30 Years Ago Today

The Bengals beat the Oilers 41-14 on January 6, 1991

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' playoff drought continues. The team finished 4-11-1 in Zac Taylor's second season. They haven't qualified for the postseason since 2015.

Their last playoff win was on this date 30 years ago today. The Bengals beat the Houston Oilers 41-14 at Riverfront Stadium on January 6, 1991

Boomer Esiason completed 14-of-20 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 57 yards and a score.

Since then, the Bengals are 0-7 in the postseason

Watch the game below.