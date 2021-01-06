NewsAll Bengals+
Search

On This Date: The Bengals Beat the Oilers in the Wild Card Round of Playoffs

The Bengals beat the Oilers 41-14 on January 6, 1991
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' playoff drought continues. The team finished 4-11-1 in Zac Taylor's second season. They haven't qualified for the postseason since 2015. 

Their last playoff win was on this date 30 years ago today. The Bengals beat the Houston Oilers 41-14 at Riverfront Stadium on January 6, 1991

Boomer Esiason completed 14-of-20 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 57 yards and a score. 

Since then, the Bengals are 0-7 in the postseason

Watch the game below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) attempts a pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Trevor Lawrence Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks tackle Penei Sewell (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

One Analyst Thinks the Bengals Should Make Monster Move in 2021 NFL Draft

Screen Shot 2021-01-06 at 9.19.00 AM
News

The Bengals Won Their Last Playoff Game 30 Years Ago Today

Lou Anarumo
GM Report

Making (Non)Sense Of Lou Anarumo’s Return to the Bengals

Nov 1, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor celebrates after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: Zac Taylor's Return, the Bengals' Future and Joe Burrow

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates after he is named offensive player of the game after the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Land Top Playmaker in Latest Mock Draft

Oct 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady prior to kickoff against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Bengals May Have Missed Their Chance to Reunite Joe Brady with Joe Burrow

alex erickson
News

Bengals Drop in Final Power Rankings Following Blowout Loss to Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) reacts after dropping a nearly intercepted ball in the fourth quarter of the NFL 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Bengals beat the Steelers, 27-17, on Monday Night Football. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals
GM Report

Lou Anarumo Discusses William Jackson III's Season With Free Agency Looming