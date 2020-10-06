Bengals Insist A.J. Green is the Same Player He's Always Been: 'His Day is Coming'

CINCINNATI — A.J. Green is off to the worst start of his career. The seven-time Pro Bowler is used to carrying the Bengals' offense. So far this season, Joe Burrow, Tyler Boyd and company have had to carry him.

Green has 14 receptions for 119 yards in four games. He hasn't scored a touchdown and is averaging 8.5 yards-per-catch, which is six yards less than his career average (14.7).

Despite his early season struggles, the Bengals insist that he's the same dynamic player that he's always been.

"Oh yeah. He comes off the ball and you can see the respect he gets from the DBs," head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "Again, there are opportunities there where you follow the ball thinking it might go there, No. 1, then all of a sudden it pops off somewhere else for a big gain somewhere else. I am not going to second guess those decisions."

Green averaged 1.2 yards-per-separation in Sunday's win over the Jaguars according to Next Gen Stats. That was the second-lowest average in the NFL in Week 4. He finished with one catch for three yards on five targets.

Green missed all of last season with an ankle injury. He missed most of training camp with a hamstring issue and didn't have the luxury of preseason games to build a rapport with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.

“It’s just a work in progress," Burrow said last week. ”We’re just still learning each other, learning how he runs routes, learning where he expects the ball on certain leverage and technique by corners."

The Bengals still believe in Green. They think he's going to make a big impact this season, but they aren't going to go out of their way to force the ball to him.

"That’s not a concern for us or A.J.," Taylor said. "A.J. is doing the right things. We got a lot of really good receivers. We have tight ends that can get targets, backs that can get targets. There’s times when A.J. is open and the ball is going elsewhere for explosive plays. I think that’s the key to our success is not forcing the ball to any weapon. Just let it play out naturally.

"His time will come. There is going to be moments where he has unbelievable games and he’s going to help us win here. It's tremendous to have that guy as a captain and a part of this offense and this team."

Green's next opportunity to get on track will be this Sunday against the Ravens. He's had his fair share of success in the AFC North rivalry.

The 32-year-old has 53 receptions for 886 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games against Baltimore. The Bengals have a 7-4 record in those contests.

Green had three touchdowns in his last matchup against the Ravens on Sept. 13, 2018. Cincinnati won 34-23 en route to a 4-1 start to the season.

The Bengals are hoping Green can have a similar impact this Sunday in Baltimore.

"He's done a tremendous job practicing and the energy he brings to the group," Taylor said. "He knows his day is coming, so he's just staying focused."

