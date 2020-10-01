Bengals hopeful A.J. Green will shift into gear against Jaguars

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is used to making game changing plays for his team. The seven-time Pro Bowler carried this offense for a decade.

The Bengals were 66-44-1 in regular season games with Green in the lineup coming into the 2020 season. Since 2014, they are 7-25-1 in the regular season without him in the lineup.

He's the engine that makes them go. It's been that way since his NFL debut when he caught the game winning touchdown pass against the Browns on Sept. 11, 2011.

Unfortunately for him and the Bengals, that hasn't been the case this season. Green has 13 receptions for 116 yards in three games. He's had 116 yards or more in 23 career games. It's taken him three contests to hit that number this season.

Green hasn't scored a touchdown and is averaging just 8.9 yards-per-catch, which is nearly six yards less than his career average.

"I think coming off a hamstring injury that limited him for most of camp, I think he finally feels like he' fully ready to open it up," Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said on a conference call earlier this week. "He's done a lot of good things so far. He's caught a lot of contested balls that have been first downs and good plays for us to move the chains down the field. Finding ways to get A.J. down the field some more is something we need to keep prodding and pushing to get to that spot."

The Bengals franchise tagged Green because they thought he could re-gain his star status with Burrow under center.

The duo almost connected on two touchdowns in Week 1 against the Chargers. Burrow missed a wide-open Green on what would've been 31-yard touchdown. The two connected on the game-winning score in the closing seconds, but Green was called for pass interference.

“It’s just a work in progress," rookie quarterback Joe Burrow said. ”We’re just still learning each other, learning how he runs routes, learning where he expects the ball on certain leverage and technique by corners."

Green admitted that he's still adjusting to life in Zac Taylor's offense. The 32-year-old was in the building and in meetings last year, but he got injured on the first day of training camp. He didn't have any on-field reps in Taylor's offense until August.

He also missed time with a hamstring injury, which didn't help things.

"Every time he steps out there, he gets better and gets more comfortable," Callahan said. "He really hasn't taken reps in the offense up until the season started, you know? He's been in meetings and he's been attentive and he understands. But going out and doing it sometimes is a lot different than it is sitting in a classroom.

Green has been the engine, transmission and turbo for the Bengals' offense for the past decade. They're hoping that he can shift into gear this week against the Jaguars.

"We need A.J. to help us," Callahan said. "We've called on him in some big spots already this year and he's made plays for us. We've got to continue to find ways to get him the ball and give him more opportunities to make plays as well."

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!