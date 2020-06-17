Bengals welcome three coaches as part of NFL's minority fellowship program

The Bengals announced the addition of three coaching interns on Wednesday as part of the Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship program.

All three coaches will help the Bengals during the final weeks of the team's virtual offseason program.

Kenny-Ray Augustus, Mike Brown and Mike Daniels are the three interns that are joining Zac Taylor's staff.

“We’re excited to continue the Bill Walsh Fellowship this year, even with the unique circumstances of our offseason,” Taylor said in a statement. “It’s an important program that allows rising young coaches to not only gain experience on the technical side of coaching, but also increase their exposure and grow their network of contacts in our field. From the team’s end, it allows our players and staff to build lasting relationships with these coaches that can help benefit their careers for years to come.”

Augustus is the defensive line coach and run game coordinator at McKendree University in Illinois. He's a University of Cincinnati alum and played for Rick Minter. He previously coached at the University of Indianapolis where he helped the Greyhounds make the Division II playoffs four times.

Brown is a former All-American wide receiver and quarterback at Liberty University. He played in the NFL for three seasons, appearing in 18 career games for the Jaguars. Brown is currently the wide receivers coach at the University of Cincinnati. He joined the Bearcats in 2019 and coached at Michigan, Delaware and Liberty prior to coming to Cincinnati.

Daniels is the head coach at Princeton High School in Cincinnati. He's coached in both the high school and collegiate ranks since 2008. He previously coached at Alcorn State, the University of Cincinnati, Buffalom and Kennesaw State. He accepted the Princeton job in 2017. He was a star quarterback for the Vikings during his playing days and set numerous school records at the University of Cincinnati.

Current Bengals defensive assistant Gerald Chatman and defensive line coach Nick Eason are both past interns of the program.