The Bengals are playing their best football of the season, winning four of their last five games. As the team is finding their stride on the field, members of the team are making an impact off the field.

The Joe Burrow Foundation Pays Medical Bills for Cincinnati Children’s Patients

Burrow and his parents launched The Joe Burrow Foundation earlier this month to help meet the needs of families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. They will provide resources and support to the underprivileged and under-served in Ohio and Louisiana.

The foundation’s first action was paying off the medical bills of 20 families whose children are mental health patients at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Robin, Burrow’s mother, is an elementary school principal and serves as a board member on the Appalachian Children’s Coalition, an advocacy organization dedicated to serving kids in the region.

“We see this firsthand,” Robin Burrow said. “There are skyrocketing levels of anxiety, depression, and since the pandemic children are not able to focus or deal with conflict as well. We’re trying to build back this self-efficacy piece.”

Bengals Players Build Ramp for Local Veteran

The Bengals joined forces with Operation Ramp It Up to help build a wheelchair ramp for Cincinnati-area Army veteran, Arthur Coffey, and his wife, Nancy, at their home.

Evan McPherson, Akeem Davis-Gathier, Chris Evans, Cam Sample, Mitchell Wilcox, Josh Tupou, and Clay Johnston spent one of their off-days in October to lend a hand.

“It really puts it in perspective, right?” McPherson said. “We take for granted getting to walk into our house, just up the steps and no problem. But for them, it's a hassle getting in and out of their house. It's really important to us just to make their lifestyle a little easier. And just to see the impact that we have just on one family goes a long way with us.”

Hayden Hurst Family Foundation Hosts Shopping Give Back Event

The Hayden Hurst Family Foundation hosted a give back shopping event at Kendra Scott at Kenwood Towne Center. Twenty percent of the purchases were donated to the foundation to benefit youth, military, and others in need regarding health, education and wellness.

Defensive Backs Host Game Night For Fans

Chidobe Awuzie, Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Mike Hilton, and Eli Apple hosted a game night for fans at a Greater Cincinnati Dave & Buster’s.

Supporters were able to purchase tickets that gave them unlimited video game play, the opportunity to challenge the group of Bengals players to games, raffle tickets, appetizers, and soft drinks. Fans could also donate to various charities at the event.

Bengals Honor Cancer Survivors and Those Battling the Disease

Cincinnati's Week 7 game initiative was 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' in awareness to recognize cancer survivors and those currently battling the disease.

Fans were given signs as they entered Paycor Stadium to honor who they celebrate—fighting, recovering, or supporting through the process.

Devon and Leah Still were the Bengals 'Rulers of the Jungle' as part of the pregame ritual.

Still was a member of the Bengals when his daughter Leah was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in 2014. The Bengals raised more than $1 million for cancer research at Children's Hospital with sales from Devon's No. 75 jersey during that time.

The Bengals paid tribute to cancer survivors with a bell-ringing ceremony at halftime. Nine local survivors were given the opportunity to ring the bell. For the full video, watch here.

