Watch: Bengals Release Hype Video Ahead of Playoff Matchup With Raiders

Will Cincinnati end the playoff drought?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Raiders on Saturday afternoon at Paul Brown Stadium. They haven't won a playoff game in 31 years. Is that about to change?

The Bengals released a hype video narrated by tight end C.J. Uzomah. Watch it below. 

Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) high fives fans after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
