Nick Bosa Weighs in on the Comeback Player of the Year Race

Joe Burrow led the Bengals to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Will he be the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year?

Burrow and Dak Prescott have battled for the award all season long.

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa weighed in on the debate on Sunday afternoon.

“I’d be happy to see Joe Burrow win it," Bosa said on the Fox NFL Pregame Show. "He’s a good friend of mine.”

Bosa and Burrow played together at Ohio State.

Prescott completed 68.8% of his passes for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns this season. Meanwhile, Burrow completed 70.4% of his passes for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Both quarterbacks led their teams to division championships. For more, watch the video below.

