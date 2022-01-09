Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Chad Johnson's Bengals' Record for Most Receiving Yards in a Season
CLEVELAND — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said he was going to break records and that's exactly what he did on Sunday.
He hauled in a screen pass from Brandon Allen and ran for 24 yards in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Browns. He broke Chad Johnson's franchise record for most receiving yards (1,440) in a season in Bengals history.
Chase has 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He's likely done for the day, but his record-setting season isn't over.
The Bengals will host a playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium next week.
