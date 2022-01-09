National Sports Personality Calls Out Bengals For Resting Players Against Browns
CLEVELAND — The Bengals aren't playing most of their starters on Sunday against the Browns.
They already clinched the AFC North title and knew they weren't getting the top seed, so the opted to sit stars like Joe Burrow and D.J. Reader on Sunday in Cleveland.
Bill Simmons took exception with the decision.
"The Bengals seem like they’re perfectly happy to fall to No. 4 and play the Patriots (assuming the Pats beat Miami)," Simmons tweeted. "Since 2004, Belichick is 7-1 against the Bengals."
Simmons is a huge Boston sports fan. He's clearly laying the ground work for what could be a huge matchup in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
Cincinnati could host New England at Paul Brown Stadium next week if the Bengals lose to the Browns and the Patriots beat the Dolphins.
